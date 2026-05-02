Multiple US States Are Considering Mandating Speed-Limiting Devices - Here's How They Work

The United States has a road fatality problem. Heightened safety regulations, anti-impaired driving laws, and road design improvements have forced traffic-related deaths to decline, cutting deaths per capita in half since 1972. However, vehicular deaths have also increased by over 10% between 2019 and 2023. 12,000 of these deaths, almost 30%, were related to excessive speeds. And while some lawmakers are adding automated cameras to address speeding, others have opted for a more direct approach.

One increasingly popular fix is mandating speed limiters for drivers convicted of reckless driving. Speed assistant devices limit a car's maximum speed to prevent it from reaching dangerous levels. A new strain of smart speed limiters, dubbed intelligent speed assistance (ISA) devices, utilizes GPS tracking to adjust caps based on posted speed limits. The technology has proven to be a powerful tool in Europe, where the European Commission's Vehicle General Safety Regulations mandate ISAs be installed in all new European vehicles since 2024.

American lawmakers are pushing to utilize these technologies to halt reckless drivers in their tracks. To date, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C. have begun rolling out ISA pilot programs, while at least 10 other states are considering speed limiter legislation. For the most part, American regulators favor targeted enforcement, focusing on drivers with dangerous histories. Federal lawmakers continue to grapple over whether to deploy speed limiters in the commercial trucking sector.