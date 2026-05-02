This Is The Most Reliable EV Brand, According To What Car?

Both BMW models delivered stellar reliability scores, with the i3 scoring a 97.4% and the i4 close on its heels at 96.8%. The real standout statistic was repair costs: 100% of surveyed owners reported no repair costs whatsoever. Either they had no issues that required repair, or repairs were fully covered by BMW. There is a slightly troubling downside to those no-cost repairs on the i3 side. For half of its reported repairs, the i3 was out of commission for a week or more. This may be in part because BMW stopped manufacturing the i3 in 2022, so replacement parts may be more difficult to source.

The i4, the electric doppelganger of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, is still in production, however, and only 16% of the i4s in What Car?'s survey experienced any defects. Repairs were also speedier on the whole, with 67% fixed in a day or less, and only 25% stuck at the dealership for more than a week. While not a reliability metric, the i4 exceeded its advertised range in a test by Consumer Reports, especially impressive considering that some EVs fell short by 50 miles or more.

BMW has a natural edge in the EV market that comes down to raw experience. Not only has the brand been producing premium cars for decades, it has also been in the EV market for many years, far more than most traditional manufacturers and electric-only startups. The i3 began production way back in 2013, and the company's first production EV, the Mini E, entered testing in 2008. In fact, BMW's electric legacy can be traced all the way back to 1972, when it created a prototype electric car called the BMW 1602 Electric for the Munich Olympics.