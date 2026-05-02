This One Smartwatch Feature Can Kill Your Battery Life

Some smartwatches only last a day before they need to be recharged. But there are many smartwatches that last for days, even weeks per charge. Some can last virtually an infinite amount of time, at least months, with constant exposure to sunlight or a strong light source via solar power. But with any smartwatch, even the ones that last longer than others with typical use, there's one feature that drains battery life very quickly: built-in GPS. Using this feature will drastically impact battery life, as stated in the specs for any model that has it. The more you use it for a walk, run, cycle, hike, or even to navigate to a destination, the faster the battery will drain.

You can manage your expectations, of course, being mindful that if you go for a run every morning, you'll likely have to recharge your smartwatch more often than the specs suggest. If you're using it to navigate a trail while on a biking trip, you should note the same. Some models do better than others at conserving battery life, even when you use this feature.