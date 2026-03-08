4 Smartwatches With Longer Battery Life Than The Apple Watch Series 11

Although Garmin offers tons of smartwatches that claim to deliver excellent battery life, the Venu 4 is ideal for folks who want a smartwatch that looks most like mainstream smartwatches. It's still pretty thick at around 12mm, but this thickness is a little price to pay for the smartwatch's solid battery life. The company claims the Venu 4 will last up to 10 days in smartwatch mode for the 41mm model and up to 12 days for the 44m size. Expert testing indicates you'll get the claimed battery life as long as you stick to the smartwatch mode. However, if you turn on the always-on display, which is switched off in the smartwatch mode, the battery life drops to less than half of the claimed period, but it is still pretty good and much higher than the likes of the Apple Watch Series 11.

Other features include an AMOLED display, a stainless steel chassis, and a built-in LED flashlight that can come in handy in a pinch. It works with both Android and iOS, and both platforms get a similar feature set except for responding to texts, which is limited to Android. However, as the smartwatch runs on Garmin OS, you don't get the more refined experience or the larger app selection of Wear OS or watchOS. That said, health and fitness features are a strength of the smartwatch. It can track pretty much any workout you want and all major health and wellness indicators.

It costs $550 for the 45mm variant and $600 for the 41mm size; however, you can find both variants cheaper on Amazon. You can also choose from multiple color options.