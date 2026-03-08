4 Smartwatches With Longer Battery Life Than The Apple Watch Series 11
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Apple Watch Series 11 is arguably the best smartwatch for most iPhone owners. It comes with reliable health and fitness features and has a robust selection of apps. It's also claimed to last one full day on a single charge with normal usage. However, the one day of battery life, although an improvement over the previous generations, isn't enough for many people who don't like to charge their smartwatch every single day.
Fortunately, there are several smartwatch models on the market that claim to deliver significantly more battery life than the likes of the Apple Watch Series 11. While some of these smartwatches work with only Android phones or iPhones, others are compatible with both Android and iOS. So, if battery life is a major consideration for you, here are some of the top smartwatches that deliver better battery life than the Series 11 for both platforms. All our recommendations were carefully selected after considering manufacturer claims as well as expert reviews, which included real-world battery performance.
OnePlus Watch 3
The OnePlus Watch 3 is the best mainstream Wear OS smartwatch you'll find for battery life. Its 46mm version is claimed to last up to 5 days with normal use, 3 days with heavy use, or up to 16 days with the power saving mode. And, the smartwatch comes surprisingly close to the company's claims in real-world usage. One of the reasons why the smartwatch is able to deliver such an impressive battery life is its dual-engine architecture that uses two chips, one of which is for processor-intensive tasks and the other is for low-power tasks to offer excellent power efficiency.
Besides the good battery life, the smartwatch has a durable titanium alloy bezel, a stainless steel chassis, and an LTPO OLED display with sapphire crystal glass. It also features a dual-frequency GPS for better location accuracy and supports over 100 sports modes to track your activities. Moreover, there is a wrist temperature sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, and an optical pulse oximeter sensor to track your health and wellness.
If you find the 46mm version too chunky for your taste, you can consider its 43mm version, which is targeted at folks with slender wrists. However, the smaller form factor means you get a smaller battery, and it's only claimed to last up to 60 hours with normal use, 36 hours of heavy use, or 7 days of power saving mode. While the 46mm version will set you back $350, the 43mm version carries a price tag of $300.
Garmin Venu 4
Although Garmin offers tons of smartwatches that claim to deliver excellent battery life, the Venu 4 is ideal for folks who want a smartwatch that looks most like mainstream smartwatches. It's still pretty thick at around 12mm, but this thickness is a little price to pay for the smartwatch's solid battery life. The company claims the Venu 4 will last up to 10 days in smartwatch mode for the 41mm model and up to 12 days for the 44m size. Expert testing indicates you'll get the claimed battery life as long as you stick to the smartwatch mode. However, if you turn on the always-on display, which is switched off in the smartwatch mode, the battery life drops to less than half of the claimed period, but it is still pretty good and much higher than the likes of the Apple Watch Series 11.
Other features include an AMOLED display, a stainless steel chassis, and a built-in LED flashlight that can come in handy in a pinch. It works with both Android and iOS, and both platforms get a similar feature set except for responding to texts, which is limited to Android. However, as the smartwatch runs on Garmin OS, you don't get the more refined experience or the larger app selection of Wear OS or watchOS. That said, health and fitness features are a strength of the smartwatch. It can track pretty much any workout you want and all major health and wellness indicators.
It costs $550 for the 45mm variant and $600 for the 41mm size; however, you can find both variants cheaper on Amazon. You can also choose from multiple color options.
Apple Watch Ultra 3
If you're someone who is part of the Apple ecosystem and owns the iPhone, you can consider the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for a smartwatch with better battery life than the Series 11. The Ultra 3, which is a big upgrade over the Watch Ultra 2, won't give drastically more battery backup, but you'll still get nearly double the battery life, as per the company's battery estimates. However, many experts are even able to get up to three days of battery backup on a single charge. So, unless you are an intensive smartwatch user, the Ultra 3 won't disappoint on the battery front.
It's certainly expensive, but it's also the most feature-rich smartwatch in Apple's portfolio and will work more seamlessly with your iPhone than any non-Apple Watch model. It has a titanium housing, an LTPO OLED display, dual-frequency GPS, and cellular connectivity. It can track dozens of workouts and has built-in sensors to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, ECG, and more.
It runs on watchOS 26, which gives it access to a vibrant app ecosystem. Another highlight of the smartwatch is built-in satellite connectivity for emergency communication when you are off the grid, and tons of safety features. The Watch Ultra 3 will cost you $799 or $899 at list price, depending on the band you choose.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Although Samsung didn't upgrade the Watch Ultra in 2025, the original Galaxy Watch Ultra remains a solid choice for Android owners who seek solid battery life and top-of-the-line specifications. It's rated for up to 60 hours of battery life with an always-on display; However, around 48 hours of backup is more realistic for it, as per the testing done by various experts. While the backup isn't amazing, it's reasonable and certainly better than what one would get with the Series 11.
Like most Samsung mobile devices, it has a bright and beautiful OLED display. It also comes with a full suite of health and fitness features and includes cellular connectivity. As the company is targeting it at adventurers, it has better water resistance at 10ATM than regular Samsung smartwatches and a more durable titanium chassis. It runs on Wear OS, with Samsung's customizations, and as a result, it's not compatible with iOS. Although it was originally launched at $650, as it has gotten older, it can be bought for as low as $530 for its lone 47mm version.
How we selected these smartwatches
While selecting the smartwatches that deliver better battery life than the Apple Watch Series 11, we focused on smartwatches that have a claimed battery life of over 24 hours. We filtered smartwatches that are targeted at mainstream buyers instead of niche sports watches and have a solid selection of smartwatch features and apps. We consulted experts' reviews to verify the battery claims as well as the real-world performance of different smartwatches. All our recommendations can last at least around two days on a single charge and have the essential smartwatch features, such as support for mirroring smartphone notifications, apps, and built-in sensors to track health and fitness.