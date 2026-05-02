4 Devices That Can Stream Your PlayStation 5 Games

The PlayStation 5, especially in its Pro iteration, can deliver a lot of mind-blowing performance. In fact, at launch, even PC gamers found that the dollar-to-performance value was very comparable to similarly-priced PCs. Plus, with the PlayStation catalog featuring some of the best titles and franchises out there, it's really a worthwhile console to have in your collection.

However, one of the better ways to play a modern console in 2026 is actually to not play on your console directly at all. As is the case with Xbox, that allows streaming games in pretty crazy places, including car screens. Similarly, PlayStation games can also be played on multiple devices. PS Remote Play is one of the best ways to use your PS5 as a dedicated, remote-play machine. This lets you play across a ton of devices, including your handheld PC, your smartphone or tablet, or even the dedicated PlayStation Portal.

The best part is that Remote Play not only works on high-end PCs or modern smartphones, but also underpowered devices like smart TVs or budget tablets. You only need to have a stable, high-speed internet connection. Let's explore the best devices that can stream your PlayStation games.