This 3D Printed Binder Keeps Your Rarest Pokémon Cards Safe And Stylish
As far back as the 90s, collecting Pokémon Trading Cards has been both a fun pastime for fans of all ages and, in recent years, a surprisingly lucrative side hustle, both reasons why the cards are still one of Nintendo's most prominent products. While the Pokémon TCG Pocket app has introduced digital trading, there's still plenty of demand for the physical cards. Whether you're collecting them to sell or just to appreciate, it would definitely be to your benefit to have a safe place to store them. Rather than a three-ring binder and a flimsy vinyl sleeve, why not use a 3D printer to create something that's not only much sturdier and more secure but also looks much, much cooler?
Thangs user AF_inventions designed an exceptionally stylish 3D-printed compact binder for their rarest Pokémon cards. It consists of a hard-printed shell with inserts for solid plastic card protectors, mounted via a combination sliding mechanism and magnetic closure that allows all of your cards to slide out with a flick of your wrist. It's available in several styles inspired by classic Pokémon iconography, as well as in two sizes to store different numbers of cards. If you're a fan of Pokémon cards, own a 3D printer, and have been looking for a cool, useful gadget you can use regularly that plays into your interests, this binder is an excellent choice.
The binder comes in two sizes and four styles
AF_Inventions' trading card binder can be printed on most models of 3D printer, though they do caution that using a low-end printer could result in a less satisfactory print. The binder is specifically sized for the rigid plastic 3"x4" Regular Toploader card protectors sold by Ultra Pro. The project download includes two sizes: one big enough to store six card protectors, and one big enough to store twelve card protectors. The card protectors are stored in individual holders, each with slots for magnets measuring 6mm x 2mm. With the binder fully assembled and the magnets installed, not only does it have a nice, firm snap when you close it, but the holders slide out in a clacky sequence, allowing you to whip out your favorite cards like photos in a wallet.
The project includes four customizable covers: a blank cover that you can decorate as you like, a Poké cover with the signature red and white Poké Ball pattern, a Master cover with the purple and white coloration of the Master Ball, and a Rocket cover, which is colored all black and emblazoned with the red Team Rocket logo. The download includes 24 variations, so you can print whichever one best meets your needs.