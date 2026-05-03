This 3D Printed Binder Keeps Your Rarest Pokémon Cards Safe And Stylish

As far back as the 90s, collecting Pokémon Trading Cards has been both a fun pastime for fans of all ages and, in recent years, a surprisingly lucrative side hustle, both reasons why the cards are still one of Nintendo's most prominent products. While the Pokémon TCG Pocket app has introduced digital trading, there's still plenty of demand for the physical cards. Whether you're collecting them to sell or just to appreciate, it would definitely be to your benefit to have a safe place to store them. Rather than a three-ring binder and a flimsy vinyl sleeve, why not use a 3D printer to create something that's not only much sturdier and more secure but also looks much, much cooler?

Thangs user AF_inventions designed an exceptionally stylish 3D-printed compact binder for their rarest Pokémon cards. It consists of a hard-printed shell with inserts for solid plastic card protectors, mounted via a combination sliding mechanism and magnetic closure that allows all of your cards to slide out with a flick of your wrist. It's available in several styles inspired by classic Pokémon iconography, as well as in two sizes to store different numbers of cards. If you're a fan of Pokémon cards, own a 3D printer, and have been looking for a cool, useful gadget you can use regularly that plays into your interests, this binder is an excellent choice.