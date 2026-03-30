5 Products Nintendo Sells (That Aren't The Switch Or Games)

Nintendo has been the face of video games since the 1980s. While the PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time, the Nintendo Switch, Game Boy, and Nintendo DS all follow close behind. Afterall, Nintendo is the company that patented the d-pad. Imagine trying to play some of your favorite 2D games without one. However, Nintendo isn't just a video game company; it's only mostly a video company. There's a big difference.

While you can purchase plenty of accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, the vast majority are only officially licensed products that third-party companies manufacture. When Nintendo isn't selling Nintendo Switches and its games (RIP Nintendo DS and 3DS), the company offers a wide variety of non-game products that use characters from its assorted IPs. You've probably heard about product lines such as My Mario, amiibo, and the ever-growing library of Nintendo Lego sets, but there's more to Nintendo's non-game catalog than just these popular products.

The company also sells lights, plates, fidget toys, and hats. Some of these bits of merch are readily available online, while others are a bit more hidden away but no less official. You might not have known about some of these products, but they could be worth seeking out for the right collectors.