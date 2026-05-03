4 Bluetooth Myths You Should Stop Falling For

We are well past the days of needing an AUX cable to connect headphones or earbuds to our smartphones and computers. Controllers no longer need to be physically connected to our consoles, forcing us to sit close to the screen. Even though wired connections are usually superior, these examples show how Bluetooth has made our devices more connected than ever. Bluetooth may have its share of problems, but with it you don't need to worry if you have the right cable or if the device you're trying to connect to has the correct port.

Like all technology, there are common Bluetooth misconceptions that can make you use it incorrectly or want to avoid it. For instance, people believe that Bluetooth causes cancer or significantly drains your phone's battery. Some suggest it can only be used at short distances or that it cannot travel through walls. These myths sound plausible at face value, but they quickly fall apart once you look at the facts.