Here's How Much Your Original Macintosh From The '80s Is Worth Today

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Did you have an original Macintosh from 1984? Well, going by recent eBay and other auction sites listing vintage Apple computers, you could score anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars if you have it complete in the box. That vintage tech product hiding in your attic could be your next payday.

Aside from its coveted rarity due to it being the first Macintosh from Apple, why is this original system still commanding extraordinary prices? The original Macintosh was not on the market all that long, eventually gaining the "128K" moniker to differentiate it from its successor in 1986, the "Fat Mac," which sported 512K RAM. Even in 1984, the Macintosh 128K had low memory, even compared to Apple's other products, like the Lisa, which sported 1MB of RAM. Some programs struggled to run on the hardware, and it was quickly discontinued in favor of more powerful systems.

More than 70,000 Macintosh systems were sold in the first 100 days, but after that, it quickly declined, with reports indicating sales dropped to around 10,000 per month. A combination of the price, being $2,495 ($8,101.40 today), and lack of power over the far cheaper, but more powerful, IBM-dominated PC market, is a cause for this.