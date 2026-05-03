Here's How Much Your Original Macintosh From The '80s Is Worth Today
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Did you have an original Macintosh from 1984? Well, going by recent eBay and other auction sites listing vintage Apple computers, you could score anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars if you have it complete in the box. That vintage tech product hiding in your attic could be your next payday.
Aside from its coveted rarity due to it being the first Macintosh from Apple, why is this original system still commanding extraordinary prices? The original Macintosh was not on the market all that long, eventually gaining the "128K" moniker to differentiate it from its successor in 1986, the "Fat Mac," which sported 512K RAM. Even in 1984, the Macintosh 128K had low memory, even compared to Apple's other products, like the Lisa, which sported 1MB of RAM. Some programs struggled to run on the hardware, and it was quickly discontinued in favor of more powerful systems.
More than 70,000 Macintosh systems were sold in the first 100 days, but after that, it quickly declined, with reports indicating sales dropped to around 10,000 per month. A combination of the price, being $2,495 ($8,101.40 today), and lack of power over the far cheaper, but more powerful, IBM-dominated PC market, is a cause for this.
The Macintosh 128K launched expensive and got pricier
With a relatively low number of units already out there and a high price tag to match, it's no wonder that Macintosh 128K machines command a lofty price. It's also got the "iconic" factor, as it was the centerpiece of Apple's 1984 Super Bowl commercial. The reason it's not an Apple product that's hard to find just yet is that, despite being a weak machine for consumers, it is still the first Macintosh, which will almost always drive up prices for vintage technologies.
We can use previous "retro" Apple sales as an example. In 2023, an original, but short-lived, 4GB iPhone from 2007 sold at auction for nearly $200,000. Similar to the Macintosh 128K, the 4GB model was quietly phased out in favor of the 16GB model after just a few months, as users opted for the 8GB model instead. Unlike other vintage computer brands (such as the Atari 400 Mini or Commodore 64 Ultimate), Apple has never rereleased or modernized its retro gadgets.
As with any retro second-hand market, prices will only increase as more sellers see how far they can push it. Currently, the $7,500 range is the most expensive we've seen on auction sites, not including postage and packaging. However, it's best to take stock of what you have on hand and compare it with other listings to determine where to price your old Macintosh 128K. Just because you have the original beige machine that boots doesn't mean you'll immediately be falling into riches. Wear and tear, or even aging color on the housing, can all affect the price.
eBay is littered with expensive Macintosh hardware
The more complete the package is, the more cash it'll command. Macintosh 128K machines might go for a fair bit on their own, but one listing with the original box, manuals, and even the Styrofoam protection commands $7,984.84 on eBay. Other, less complete, but still with all the accessories — and even a carry bag in one listing — ask for between $3,000 and $4,500.
Some units include only the main box, keyboard, and mouse, which are often priced lower than complete collections. Listings that look like a good deal, like one we found for only $950, don't have video output. This could be as simple as a loose connector for any tech-savvy buyers, or it could be a catastrophic hardware failure. For those willing to take the risk, the Macintosh is at least well-documented, with schematics and resources available to facilitate repairs.
If you've only got access to accessories, you'll also be shocked at how much some sellers are listing them for. An original Macintosh keyboard goes for between $120 and $170, while software like MacWrite and MacPaint runs nearly $200. Even the original instruction manual can be found for between $60 to $125.