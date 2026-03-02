3 Apple Products That Could Be Hard To Find In 2026

One of the secrets behind Apple's ongoing success is that its supply chain runs like a well-oiled machine. Apple today does an impressive job of accurately forecasting how many units of a particular device need to be produced. So while there are sometimes slight shipping delays when a new iPhone hits store shelves, things tend to reach an equilibrium relatively quickly. This helps Apple's bottom line because it avoids over-manufacturing any specific device, preventing devices from endlessly sitting on store shelves. By keeping inventory small, Apple can prevent prices from dropping too drastically while also maintaining the perception that its products are in demand.

This, in part, helps explain why some products become incredibly hard to find once Apple discontinues an item or releases a new version of an existing item. Because the existing inventory is lean to begin with, it tends to sell out quickly once a newer version is released.

Sometimes it's easy to anticipate when a product is going to be hard to find. In some cases, Apple gradually slows down production in the months leading up to a discontinuation. In other cases, it's easy to predict when a product will be hard to find due to predictable upgrade cycles. As a quick example, it wasn't much of a surprise that the iPhone 16 became hard to find once the iPhone 17 was released. With that in mind, and based on rumored product releases on the horizon, here are a few products that may be hard to find in 2026.