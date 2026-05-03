5 Cool Things You Didn't Know Your Amazon Echo Dot Could Do

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Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, is renowned for its support features, such as Amazon and Prime integration, allowing you to adjust orders, place orders, and more. That Amazon shopping support is something Amazon Alexa actually does better than competing platforms like Google Home. It can also answer a wide variety of basic questions, and the newest upgrade, Amazon Alexa+, includes several new features worth trying out. The assistant can now summarize, contextualize, and discuss news and current events with you, drawing on aggregated content from licensed publishers.

Alexa+ isn't compatible with every Echo speaker, though. Some of the oldest models won't work with the new version, but they still work with OG Alexa, as they did before. Alexa can already do some pretty cool things beyond the basics, many things you probably didn't even know about. I'm not just talking about questions you can ask it, I'm referring to some really cool ways to set it up if you're willing to do a little basic app tinkering.