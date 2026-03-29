Every Amazon Echo Speaker Compatible With Alexa+

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When Amazon Alexa+ was first announced, the presentation made it clear the virtual assistant would incorporate AI functionality, making the service smarter and more capable. Alexa received a few upgrades under the hood, like a new user interface for Echo Show devices. The intelligence overhaul also introduces a host of new features worth trying, like the option to talk about your favorite tunes, discuss current events, order takeout or even schedule dinner reservations. But as you'd expect, that also means the new version of Alexa won't work with some older devices.

The most recent lineup of models were specifically designed to work with Alexa+, like the Echo Show 8. That also includes the Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, and Echo Show 11. Ordering any of these will get you access to the new version of the voice assistant right out of the box. Older models supported include the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot Kids as long as they are 2nd gen or later. Echo Pop, Echo Spot (2nd gen), Echo Show 5, and Echo Show 5 Kids will all support it, as well. Although, you should note older devices will have Alexa+ in a voice-only experience. It should also be available to select Fire TV devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Fire TV Cube (3rd gen), Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen), and Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd gen).

But here's some good news if you don't have any of those devices yet. You don't even need an Echo device to use Alexa+, because Amazon has already launched a web version of the service. Available as an early access program, you can visit the Alexa Plus website in a web browser, presumably on most devices that have one.