Why Almost No One Needs An RFID Blocking Wallet Anymore

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is the technology that lets your credit card transmit payment data just by tapping or hovering over a sale terminal. With the rise of RFID cards came the fear of RFID skimming: the malicious act of intercepting these radio frequencies to steal credit card information. An RFID-blocking wallet uses materials that block electromagnetic signals, preventing other devices from accessing its data. The surprising reality is that there's no need for RFID-blocking wallets, especially since no one really needs physical credit cards anymore, either.

If you do still use a physical card instead of a digital wallet, don't worry. RFID skimming is mostly a myth. Experts have described it as "theoretical fraud," which is very unlikely to actually occur in real life. RFID cards have built-in encryption that makes it impractical for fraudsters to extract any sensitive information on the fly without actually having your card in their hands. Most RFID-enabled U.S. passports also include built-in identity theft protection.

This isn't to say that contactless payment fraud isn't a problem. In fact, there was a reported £34.9 million (approximately $47.2 million USD) lost to contactless payment fraud in the U.K. in 2022. However, reports have shown that instances of "contactless-related" fraud almost always occur because a card was physically stolen. There is simply no concrete evidence showing that criminals can use an RFID scanner to steal encrypted data from a distance.