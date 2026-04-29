'80s Movie Gadgets That Actually Exist Today

"Back to the Future Part II" came out in 1989 and, beyond continuing Marty McFly's story, it took a shot at predicting what life would look like in the then-distant future of 2015. Some of those predictions aged better than others — and the self-lacing sneakers are among the ones to actually make it into the real world. What started as a 12-second camera trick on set became an engineering challenge that Nike eventually pulled off.

The company itself received an invitation during the production of "Back to the Future Part II" to imagine what footwear would look like in 2015. In 2016, Nike reproduced a self-lacing version of the MAG model that McFly wore in the movie, with sensors that detected the presence of a foot and activated motors to adjust the laces. The first functional model in that line went as a gift to Michael J. Fox himself and his charitable foundation.

Afterward, the project led to the development of the HyperAdapt 1.0, a product especially made for athletes that used the same self-tightening technology present in the MAG. The most affordable sneaker that came from that project was the Nike Adapt BB from 2019, but because of the price and the history of software bugs, the models never took off with the general public. In the end, the tech became real, but the popularity didn't.