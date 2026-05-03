The Reason Why Nintendo Switch 2 SD Cards Are So Expensive

If you're in the market for a Nintendo Switch 2 or just got one, you probably realize that the microSD card you've been using on your original Nintendo Switch is no use in the Switch 2. This is because Nintendo requires users to buy a microSD Express, a faster SD card that uses PCIe and NVMe interfaces, which are also found in the latest SSD cards. However, when you compare prices for regular microSD cards with microSD Express cards, you quickly see that they're much more expensive; this is because they use new technologies that achieve faster speeds and there still aren't many companies that sell them.

For example, if you look across brands like Samsung, SanDisk, and Lexar, you'll see that a 256GB microSD card costs around $75, while a microSD Express card runs about $100. The values just get higher as you increase the storage, as a 1TB version costs around $240 for microSD, while the microSD Express equivalent can run up to $350.

While prices for regular SD cards are at an all-time high due to the ongoing memory shortage, the industry is also pushing this new microSD Express technology, which delivers fast reading and writing speeds. While not everybody needs it, if you want or have a Nintendo Switch 2, then you have no way out of investing in microSD Express. And from personal experience, you should definitely get something with at least 512GB of storage.