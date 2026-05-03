4 Of The Best Minimalist Phone Cases You Can Buy
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While a thick, rugged cover from a durable phone case brand is likely to offer good protection for your phone, it can also make your phone bulkier and harder to carry around compactly. This is why some people prefer opting for minimalist phone cases that add a bit of protection without compromising too much on the overall aesthetic or weight of the device. More importantly, however, minimalist phone cases have come a long way, and being minimal isn't only about being thin.
The best minimalist cases often use advanced materials, like aramid fiber, to provide superior protection, offer a quiet visual aesthetic that doesn't scream look at me, present a slim profile, and feel lightweight enough to keep the native feel of a phone. So, if you are in the market for a solid minimalist case, here are some of the best options for popular smartphone models. We chose these cases after going through expert reviews and user feedback for some of the most common options on the market. Keep in mind that minimalist cases are most suitable for minor scratches and basic impact protection.
Pitaka Edge
Also referred to as Pitaka Ultra Slim, the Pitaka Edge case lineup is a solid choice for anyone looking for a minimalist case. As mentioned in our review of the Pitaka cases for the iPhone 17, the Edge preserves the feeling of your phone's slimness. While it does add some thickness at 1.4mm, it's significantly better than rugged and even regular cases, and it keeps your phone relatively thin. As it's made from aramid fiber, it offers reasonable protection against everyday scratches and minor impacts. It also includes raised edges to keep the rear cameras and the display safe from typical surface scratches.
More importantly, all versions of this case, including those for Google and Samsung, have a built-in magnetic ring to support MagSafe gadgets. Overall, the Pitaka Edge strikes a good balance between features, protection, and keeping your phone thin and light. Depending on your phone, it comes in different designs and colors, with prices ranging from $50 to $70. It has solid reviews from both buyers and experts, with folks liking its grippy design and durability. The only notable concerns are about the high pricing and lack of serious drop protection, the latter of which is to be expected from a minimal case.
Totallee Scarf
Marketed as the world's thinnest phone case, the Scarf from Totallee is more than just a 0.5mm-thick case. It claims to offer three-foot drop protection, meaning it can handle a minor drop. But it also maintains your phone's native aesthetic with a frosted design that doesn't completely hide how an uncovered phone looks. Moreover, the case is available in up to seven colors, allowing you to pick the one that best matches your own sensibilities. It has a list price of $35.
There is no branding to add unnecessary visual noise, and it's made from polypropylene to offer a good balance of protection and flexibility. You can also use your wireless chargers without any trouble, and there are MagSafe-specific variants if you like to use MagSafe gadgets with your phone. Another good thing about Totallee cases is that they come with a two-year warranty, and if anything happens to your case, including you breaking it accidentally, the company will ship you a replacement for free, provided you bear the shipping cost. While the case is generally liked by shoppers and experts, there are some concerns about its grip, and the clear version being translucent. Moreover, the Scarf is only available for iPhones, but you can get it for pretty much any recent iPhone.
Benks ArmorAir
Benks ArmorAir is another excellent case lineup that leverages the strength of aramid fiber to deliver a lightweight feel with reasonable protection. The company says it's only 1mm thick but can handle a drop from as high as four feet. It also includes MagSafe compatibility, thanks to the built-in magnetic ring, and has a slim profile, a clean design, and raised edges around the cameras. Available in multiple designs, the ArmorAir cases can be purchased for Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and iPhone models. The pricing varies based on the phone model, between $40 and $60.
The company is also serious about the case's minimalist appeal and largely stayed away from slapping a big logo on the back. Instead, it has a tiny "Designed by Benks" mark on the side of the edge that protects the rear cameras. Thanks to these features, the case has garnered a lot of praise from buyers and experts. Folks like its ultra-slim design, camera protection, and reasonable grip. The only recorded downside is the limited screen protection.
Bare Naked
Although perhaps not as recognizable as some of our other recommendations, the Bare Naked case, as the name suggests, is designed to keep the natural look and feel of your phone and still offer some protection. At 0.35mm, it's ultra-thin and weighs less than 10 grams, depending on the phone. It also skips any kind of branding to keep its minimal aesthetic. Moreover, it has covered buttons and raised edges to ensure your phone doesn't get scratched up.
You can buy it in Classic and MagSafe variants, and it's available for Apple iPhones, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxy phones. Prices range from $35 to $65. It has generally received good feedback from buyers, who say it feels "unobtrusive" and does a good job of protecting against scratches and bumps. The one problem some folks have faced is the delay in getting their Bare Naked cases, as they seem to ship from China.
How we chose these minimalist cases
In looking for the best minimalist cases, we found for smartphone covers that have a clean and minimal design, add very little bulk to the phone, and have basic scratch and impact protection. We considered various options based on feedback on shopping platforms, reviews on Reddit, and expert recommendations, and then we chose the best-rated options that are available for a variety of smartphones. This list also includes options with different materials and features to cater to different needs and tastes.