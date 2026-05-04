Can A Magic Eraser Actually Remove Scratches From Your Phone's Screen?
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Dings and scratches are an inevitable part of owning a phone. It doesn't matter how careful you are, because an accident will occur one way or another. While you don't need a screen protector for your phone, it can serve as an extra layer of security. Some people say using a Magic Eraser can remove a scratch from a phone screen, and that's kinda true. We still don't advise it, though.
Outlets such as CNet claim that Magic Erasers (e.g., those Mr. Clean Magic Erasers you can buy on Amazon for $5.49) are the "key to screen scratches." However, the dirty secret behind magic erasers is that they might look like sponges, but they actually have more in common with sandpaper. All magic erasers are made of a super-abrasive material known as melamine foam — they grind away at everything they touch, and when wet, they absorb the particulates left behind. This design is great for removing dirt and grime from more durable surfaces, but it is also known to take the finish off many items. Items such as phone screens.
Magic erasers technically do wipe scratches off phone screens, but only because they grind the entire surface down. This process takes the sharp edge off scratches, but use it too much, and you will wear down the phone screen to nothing. For this reason alone, you should avoid using a magic eraser to remove scratches from a phone display. If a magic eraser can ruin the finish of your Xbox, why would you use it on a glass screen?
Separate the facts from fiction before fixing scratched phone screens
While it is true that you don't need screen protectors, they still serve a valuable purpose. If they get scratched, you can replace them, but if the phone's own screen becomes scratched, you still have several bona fide repair options.
If you want to get rid of the scratch without spending too much money, use an eraser. Not a magic eraser; a regular rubber eraser, the kind you might find on the end of a pencil. Rub the eraser over the scratch for a minute or two (depending on the size of the scratch), and eraser filings should fill the gouged glass. Even if it never looks the same, it will at least feel smoother to the touch (which is probably the biggest issue). Many people also say you can buff out scratches with materials such as the headlight lens creams you use on cars. Just dab a bit on a soft cloth and wipe down the entire surface.
Unfortunately, these solutions only fix surface-level scratches. If the damage is more than skin-deep, you might need to send the phone to a repair center. Here's hoping your phone's warranty will cover the damage.