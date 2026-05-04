Can A Magic Eraser Actually Remove Scratches From Your Phone's Screen?

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Dings and scratches are an inevitable part of owning a phone. It doesn't matter how careful you are, because an accident will occur one way or another. While you don't need a screen protector for your phone, it can serve as an extra layer of security. Some people say using a Magic Eraser can remove a scratch from a phone screen, and that's kinda true. We still don't advise it, though.

Outlets such as CNet claim that Magic Erasers (e.g., those Mr. Clean Magic Erasers you can buy on Amazon for $5.49) are the "key to screen scratches." However, the dirty secret behind magic erasers is that they might look like sponges, but they actually have more in common with sandpaper. All magic erasers are made of a super-abrasive material known as melamine foam — they grind away at everything they touch, and when wet, they absorb the particulates left behind. This design is great for removing dirt and grime from more durable surfaces, but it is also known to take the finish off many items. Items such as phone screens.

Magic erasers technically do wipe scratches off phone screens, but only because they grind the entire surface down. This process takes the sharp edge off scratches, but use it too much, and you will wear down the phone screen to nothing. For this reason alone, you should avoid using a magic eraser to remove scratches from a phone display. If a magic eraser can ruin the finish of your Xbox, why would you use it on a glass screen?