Why Your Bluetooth Headphones Sound So Much Worse On Calls (And How To Fix It)

If you have a set of Bluetooth headphones that sound worse as soon as you join a call in Discord, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams, it's often not your device or headphones that are to blame, but the underlying Bluetooth technology. To understand this, you first need to know about the two commonly used Bluetooth audio profiles, A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) and HSP/HFP (Headset/Hands-free Profile). A2DP is designed for high-quality audio playback, while HSP/HFP is bi-directional in nature, allowing both audio playback and input. Keep in mind that the latter, though ideal for calls, doesn't deliver the best sound quality.

When you are listening to something or watching a video, the A2DP profile is used by default, but when on a call, it automatically switches to HSP/HFP. This also means that the audio switches from stereo to mono, disabling any spatial effects. That's why the audio quality degrades almost instantly.

Although Bluetooth connectivity and audio transmission have improved significantly over the years, this remains a major drawback. And while manufacturers have been trying to find ways around it, there's little they can do if the headphones are to be designed for both communication and playback. But there are ways you can fix it with more modern protocols or bypass the problem with simple workarounds.