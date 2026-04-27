Scientists Have Created New High-Tech 'Fluid Gears' That Can Rotate Without Making Contact

Many mechanical devices run on gears. Even the most reliable electric vehicles have simple gears that transmit motor torque to the wheels. However, the constant friction gears experience due to their continuous contact (the grinding of gears, one might say) results in a ton of wear and tear. Scientists might have found a solution to this age-old problem thanks to fluid dynamics.

In January 2026, researchers at New York University and NYU Shanghai revealed they had invented a new type of gear that is completely contactless — at least with other gears. According to the study (which was published in Physical Review Letters), this novel style of cylindrical gear can influence the movement of other gears by "spinning up fluid," specifically a "glycerol-water solution" with controllable viscosity and density. Oh, and bubbles to monitor the fluid's flow. This liquid essentially serves as the gear's teeth.

The researchers discovered that when one gear (cylinder) was spun close enough to an immobile one, the active gear produced a fluid flow that could "grip" the passive gear and make it spin in the opposite direction. You might expect that this mechanism would only be effective up to a certain distance, and you'd be half right; if the active gear's speed was increased, the far-away one would start spinning in the same direction, similar to how pulley systems work. It might be simple, but hey, that's how smart homes functioned before the microchip.