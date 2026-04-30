5 Canceled Sci-Fi Shows That Had Their Stories Continued As Comics

Sci-Fi fans are having a good time, with shows like "Severance," "Resident Alien," and "Pluribus." This genre has given them seasons of television that have captured the minds of many by pushing the boundaries of human imagination. Some managed to end their run, but left fans without a true sense of closure. Others ended abruptly due to factors beyond the creators' control, such as declining viewership, budget constraints, and studio interference. While many have disappeared into the ether, others have continued in a form that is free from the constraints of the TV format: comics.

Comic books give creators of canceled shows a chance to flex their imagination even more. They don't have to worry about things like big budgets, special effects that may not age well, and locking in actors for the next few years. They are gifts to fans for sure, but they can also present the uncompromised vision of the showrunners. These shows include the early years of a young Man of Steel, a beloved cheerleading vampire slayer, and a cult-classic space western.

All these found a home in the comic book fandom and have told stories that often expand the lore, instead of just being distant tie-ins. With TV show reboots all the rage these days, you can only hope they have a chance to come back. But even if they don't, at least you have a way to catch up with them and see how certain cliffhangers or lingering questions were resolved.