5 Canceled Sci-Fi Shows That Had Their Stories Continued As Comics
Sci-Fi fans are having a good time, with shows like "Severance," "Resident Alien," and "Pluribus." This genre has given them seasons of television that have captured the minds of many by pushing the boundaries of human imagination. Some managed to end their run, but left fans without a true sense of closure. Others ended abruptly due to factors beyond the creators' control, such as declining viewership, budget constraints, and studio interference. While many have disappeared into the ether, others have continued in a form that is free from the constraints of the TV format: comics.
Comic books give creators of canceled shows a chance to flex their imagination even more. They don't have to worry about things like big budgets, special effects that may not age well, and locking in actors for the next few years. They are gifts to fans for sure, but they can also present the uncompromised vision of the showrunners. These shows include the early years of a young Man of Steel, a beloved cheerleading vampire slayer, and a cult-classic space western.
All these found a home in the comic book fandom and have told stories that often expand the lore, instead of just being distant tie-ins. With TV show reboots all the rage these days, you can only hope they have a chance to come back. But even if they don't, at least you have a way to catch up with them and see how certain cliffhangers or lingering questions were resolved.
Invader Zim
"Invader Zim" was a NickToon that debuted on Nickelodeon in 2001. It centers on the titular character, Zim, who belongs to the Irken Empire, a race of conquering bug-like aliens from the planet Irk. His leaders find Zim annoying since he is such a screw-up, and they send him to Earth just to get him out of the way. They hope he fails and never returns, but Zim is so determined to succeed. While on Earth, he disguises himself as a human child and even attends school. But only one person in his class, Dib, can see through his disguise. The problem is that everyone thinks he's crazy.
The series is all about Zim learning about the human race in order to conquer it, while Dib tries to stop him. For a kids' show, "Invader Zim" earned a cult following for its dark and gritty humor. It ran until 2006, but it had such a troubled production cycle that it only had two seasons. It was canceled due to low ratings since the target audience was just not watching it. Zim would return in 2015 in comic book form, which had a monthly run that ended in 2020. It has 50 issues in total, but the comic book as a whole ended in 2021 with a one-shot — a single issue that tells a stand-alone story.
Smallville
"Smallville" is about a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling), who would grow up to become Superman. Despite Clark only becoming The Man of Steel for a brief moment in the series finale, characters from the comic books made an appearance earlier than they should have, including Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, Supergirl, Bizarro, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. It also introduced new characters, such as Clark's best friends, Chloe Sullivan and Pete Ross, and Lex's father, Lionel Luthor. It was a lore-breaking show, but an enjoyable one, considering it lasted 10 seasons.
Just when fans thought the story of "Smallville" was done, season 11 was announced by DC Comics in early 2012. The first issue dropped digitally on April 12, 2012, picking up six months where the show left off, with Clark trying to figure out what being Superman is all about. The digital chapters of "Smallville" season 11 were released weekly for the majority of its run, from 2012 to 2014. It had 69 chapters in total, but the story was continued through 47 more chapters in a mini-series. There were 19 print issues in total.
To the surprise of fans, Tom Welling would briefly reprise his role of Clark Kent in the "Arrowverse" on the CW. He played a version of Clark that gave up his Superman powers in the crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths."
Jericho
"Jericho" was an intriguing post-apocalyptic series that aired on CBS in 2006 for two seasons. The story centers around Jericho, a fictional small town in Kansas, where its residents are trying to rebuild life after a devastating nuclear strike isolates it from the rest of the world. It focuses on the lives of a core group of characters after seeing the mushroom cloud from the nuclear strike that hit Denver, Colorado. The intrigue that made the show a cult hit stems from its strong cast of characters and its mix of shifting power dynamics, the establishment of a local government, and uncovering the mystery behind who attacked the U.S.
The show was canceled in 2007 due to low ratings, but a massive fan campaign brought it back for a second season. When ratings remained low, CBS pulled the plug permanently, but that wasn't the end of "Jericho." "Jericho Season 3: Civil War," published by IDW Publishing, was a direct continuation of the series, and it was written by the original writers of the TV show. It ran from 2009 to 2011 and consisted of six issues. Then came "Jericho Season 4," which ran from 2012 to 2013 for five more issues.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was originally a 1992 movie that flipped the script of the monster chasing the girl to be the other way around. In the movie, cheerleader Buffy Summers (Kristy Swanson) discovers she is a chosen warrior known as the Slayer, with superhuman physical abilities like enhanced strength and sharper reflexes, for the purpose of killing vampires. The movie was a flop, but the writer, Joss Whedon, didn't give up on the concept.
Whedon felt his original vision was butchered by studio involvement, turning the movie into a comedy. Instead of using the movie as a prequel, he wrote a show that was darker, grittier, and would serve as a fresh start. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" premiered on The WB in 1997, with Buffy being played by Sarah Michelle Gellar. She transferred to Sunnydale High in California, a school that happens to sit on top of a Hellmouth, a supernatural portal that attracts all sorts of evil, including vampires, demons, and witches, that she must stop with the help of her friends.
The show ran for seven seasons, but Dark Horse Comics picked it up for an eighth season, which ran from 2007 to 2011 and had 40 issues. It's a direct sequel to the TV show and was written by Whedon and several other writers. There was a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot in the works at Hulu, with Gellar set to return (without Whedon's involvement). Sadly, Hulu passed on it.
Firefly
"Firefly" was another Joss Whedon show that was prematurely canceled. The show is a space western that stars Nathan Fillion as Malcolm 'Mal' Reynolds, the captain of a small ship called the Serenity. The show didn't have any world-ending stakes, just Mal and his crew of renegades doing what it takes to survive in the dangerous parts of the galaxy that have been ravaged by a universal civil war years earlier. At the same time, they must avoid warring factions, with the most feared being the flesh-eating Reavers. Naturally, the crew also has frequent run-ins with the authorities.
The show debuted on the Fox network in 2002, but low ratings and high production costs led to this sci-fi show being canceled after one season. "Firefly" would become a cult hit, and fans would have a chance to go on one more adventure with the crew in the movie "Serenity," released in 2005. Dark Horse Comics would then release "Serenity" comics from 2005 to 2017, which started out as prequels to the movie and follow-ups to the TV show, but would later continue the story beyond the movie.
Boom Studios Comics would also release "Firefly" comics in 2018, with some being prequels and others continuing after the "Serenity" movie. In 2026, Nathan Fillion announced that "Firefly" would be returning as an animated TV show. The series is a prequel to "Serenity" and will feature the entire cast of the original show reprising their roles.