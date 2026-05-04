5 Reasons To Avoid Buying An Ultrawide Monitor

Ultrawide monitors can be useful, but even so there are some reasons to avoid buying these displays. For users who mainly multitask or edit, the extra screen space can be really useful, especially on larger models like Samsung's Odyssey OLED gaming monitors. Due to the larger real estate, an ultrawide display can also do the same job of two smaller monitors, but even this comes with a few trade-offs.

While ultrawide monitors have some advantages over using smaller screens, they are also not the ideal choice for every audience. For example, not every game supports this bigger resolution, and will work better in 16:9 instead of 21:9. Another thing, especially if you're interested in gaming, is that many games will need more powerful hardware to be played in ultrawide.

So, if you think any of these points are enough for you to avoid an ultrawide monitor, these screens may not be worth the extra money that you need to pay to get one. Even though they help with many tasks, sometimes it is better to stay with the traditional 16:9 resolution than to pay more for features that you will not be able to use.