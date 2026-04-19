5 Reasons Why I Chose PC Gaming Over Consoles In 2026

There are many reasons gamers choose PC over consoles in 2026, and I can personally vouch for some of them. Building a gaming PC was never a purely rational decision for me, since it has always involved my love for games, research, and the desire to play as much as possible. Even with the pricing crisis pushing the cost of graphics cards and RAM through the roof, I still believe desktops remain one of the best platforms for gaming.

I know that to save some money, a console might seem like the better option, but even those have been affected by this pricing crisis, hurting those waiting to buy a Nintendo Switch 2. And even though building a gaming PC today is not as cheap as it once was, I still think it makes sense. It's a long-term investment that you can improve over time, making it easier to fit into different budgets.

On top of that, owning a gaming PC comes with a few perks that give it a real advantage over consoles, such as more aggressive store sales and an even larger game library. Depending on what you want to play, performance can also be better, even if you do not have a flagship graphics card. All of that, combined with the fact that a gaming PC is not limited to playing games, makes it something that is still worth having in 2026.