Are DVD Players Still Worth Buying In 2026?
It wasn't long ago that the death of the DVD age was an accepted consequence of streaming. According to one CNBC report, between 2008 and 2019, DVD sales dropped by more than 86%. However, a shift may be occurring. Per a recent Los Angeles Times story, the decline in physical media sales is slowing. Generation Z appears to be particularly responsible for reversing the trend of the DVD's downfall. Thus, you might wonder if now's a good time to invest in a new DVD player. While there may be some niche reasons to buy one of these devices, for most consumers, a dedicated DVD player is still an unnecessary purchase. There are so many ways to stream video of all types these days that physical media usually isn't a real necessity.
This isn't to suggest you shouldn't buy any device for the purposes of playing physical media. The issue is that a DVD player doesn't offer the versatility you might desire. Specifically, a base DVD player alone can't play Blu-ray discs, which offer superior image and audio quality. A Blu-ray player, however, can play both Blu-rays and DVDs. It allows a viewer to enjoy their old DVD collection while also giving them the freedom to expand their physical media collection with more impressive discs. For a true cinephile, a 4K Blu-ray player can be a particularly worthwhile investment.
Why you should buy a Blu-ray player instead of a DVD player in 2026
The sole practical reason the average consumer might have for buying a DVD player instead of a Blu-ray player is cost. A Blu-ray player will usually cost more than an equivalent DVD player. Still, the overall price of both has dropped over the years, to the point where someone in the market for a physical media player can probably afford either one. The money a consumer might save buying a DVD player doesn't justify the loss of compatibility with the Blu-ray format in most cases.
It's also worth noting that in discussions in some Reddit communities and other similar forums, users point out that budget DVD players can be unreliable machines that break relatively easily. You might not actually be saving much money in the long run if you buy a cheap DVD player. Users also point out that it might be easier to find a quality Blu-ray player than a DVD player these days.
Of course, not all Blu-ray players are equally impressive. It's important to do your research to ensure you're not wasting money on a Blu-ray player that ends up being unreliable. You should also consider how factors like your choice of HDMI cable can affect your Blu-ray player's performance. The main point to remember, though, is that a new DVD player might not be the right purchase if you're trying to get in on the physical media renaissance. A Blu-ray player is generally the superior option.