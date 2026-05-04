You Should Stop Believing This Common PC Myth About Your Desktop Files

The idea that desktop clutter can affect your PC's performance has been floating around for a long time, and like some of the most common hard drive myths you might have heard, it seems logical. Surely, having tons of icons, folders, and other junk on your desktop should slow your PC down, right? After all, your PC has to use its precious resources to render all that nonsense each time you bring the home page up.

This idea isn't wholly incorrect, though. Having a ton of content on your desktop does in fact impact how long it takes your system to redraw the desktop when refreshing it to fix visual glitches, but that impact is so small that most probably won't notice. It doesn't impact the overall performance and speed of the rest of your system.

However, that hasn't stopped this claim from appearing on various forums and online social media sites over the years. And while the claim might sound simple, the truth isn't nearly as simple as you might think. That's because while the amount of clutter on your desktop itself doesn't affect your PC's performance directly, it can be a larger sign of a problem that could ultimately lead to a slower system.