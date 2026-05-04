This Iconic '80s Gadget Is Considered A 'Buy It For Life' Item - Here's Why

Back in the early 1980s, before home computing became anywhere near as common and accessible as it has in the 2020s, various electronics brands were making dedicated terminals for businesses and hobbyists. One of the most prominent brands, and the one that would inadvertently spark the home PC revolution, was IBM. While IBM knew how to put a decent computer together, it was also a surprisingly capable hand when it came to peripherals. Nowhere is this clearer than in the IBM Model M keyboard, which remains just as efficient today as it did all those years ago.

The IBM Model M keyboard wasn't the first interface peripheral the company ever put out, nor was it the last. It wasn't even the keyboard that accompanied the release of the original IBM PC. It instead came bundled with one of IBM's professional-grade work terminals. Even so, thanks to an incredibly robust design and a wholly unique approach to the concept of mechanical key switches, the IBM Model M may well have been the very first "buy it for life" gadget. If you've still got an original model, it could work just as well, if not better, than any modern mechanical keyboard.