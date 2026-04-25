What Happened To IBM PCs? Why The Company Stopped Making Them

IBM is an exceptionally old company, having originated in 1911, when it sold some of the earliest data tabulating machines, as well as the original punch-card data format. IBM was always quietly pushing the computing power forward, upgrading to massive mainframes used by businesses and agencies like NASA. In the modern day, the consumer-grade personal computer sector is remarkably diverse, with brands and manufacturers offering devices across a spectrum of prices and functions all over the world.

However, back in the 1980s, computers were mostly just tools for commercial enterprise and hobbyists, rather than something an average person would use at home. The company that ultimately changed that was IBM, but its success in the sector would ultimately be short-lived as it was muscled out of the very sector it invigorated.

While IBM became the face of the PC revolution and made quite a lot of money in the process, its explosive success inadvertently set the bar too high for a follow-up act. Following the launch of the IBM PC, all of the industry's attention focused on IBM's PC developments, with its other business arms, like mainframes and microcomputers, fading into the background. All the while, its competitors stole the scene, creating conditions that eventually led to Lenovo purchasing IBM.