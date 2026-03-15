6 Office Machines That Ruled The '80s

The 1980s are a fascinating period in recent history. It was the decade when regular people really started to experience the high-tech revolution, which, up to that point, had largely been limited to powerful government institutions and big corporations. It's when digital technology began replacing analog tech in our homes, and home computing went from something hobbyists did to something that would clearly become essential to modern life, as the many legendary gadgets that were born in the '90s later proved.

For most people, however, the place where the biggest changes were happening wasn't at home. Sure, maybe you were lucky enough to have a CD player, a Nintendo Entertainment System, or a home computer in the '80s, but these were luxury items. If you worked for a business, technology in your office wasn't a luxury, though. It was about staying competitive!

In the 1980s, an office would have a bold mix of technology from the past that had reached its final form before becoming obsolete, thanks to digital technology, and early and comparatively crude computerized devices. Looking back, it feels like an important transitional time, but for people hitting the daily grind at the time, all that mattered was that these office machines ruled the workplace.