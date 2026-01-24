Why Costco Still Relies On IBM Computers From The '80s

For most people, the IBM name is a fragment of the past, something that only comes up in old '80s sci-fi movies or in documentaries of ancient tech. The company's still up and running, and it does have an AI chatbot you can run in your browser. IBM computers are still in use today, though, with large, multinational corporations like Costco almost exclusively relying on them for a number of things. While this may seem like an odd choice at first, these PCs have supported Costco for decades. They're cheaper to maintain, more secure than modern alternatives, and have longer lifespans that justify the risk of using a system with the number of specialists decreasing each day.

This doesn't mean that Costco is actually using ancient, obsolete tech from the '80s, though. Just like Windows 10 is not the same as Windows 7 and how the newest iPhone can't be compared to first-generation Apple products, IBM hardware and software have gotten numerous updates since they first came out. The green text over a black background that immediately makes you think of an '80s terminal is a version of IBM's AS/400 line running over any normal monitor. To be specific, this terminal is an emulation of the IBM 5250 system terminal running on the IBM i operating system, which was formerly known as the OS400 that AS400 systems came with.

Costco uses this for the bulk of its processing, alongside the more recent IBM AIX. While these were separate at first, IBM merged the two — which were named System i and System p at the time — into a single platform called the IBM Power Systems in 2008. This can run System i, IBM AIX, and Linux all on the same platform, and is what Costco uses.