5 Reasons Why Enthusiasts Choose Mechanical Keyboards

You may have heard some chatter about how great mechanical keyboards (sometimes called tactile keyboards) are and wondered what all the fuss is about. After all, many people interact with their keyboard in the same way they might interact with a light switch or the buttons on a microwave. It's simply a way to access other, more important things they need to interact with, such as productivity software and the daily musings of the internet. Keyboards aren't necessarily the kind of tech devices that are meant to inspire. Even the best desktop computers often come with a standard, run-of-the-mill keyboard, which has played a part in the normalization of keyboards becoming an overlooked aspect of the computing experience. The idea that a better keyboard could be something worth seeking out doesn't cross many people's minds.

But for many others, the keyboard is something worth investing in. Mechanical keyboards were once a nice preference for writers who type thousands of words per day, programmers who build codebases for hours at a time, and gamers whose reputations depend on precise and reliable keyboard input. The market has expanded over the years, though, with tactile keyboard options available at a number of price points. Those who have implemented one at their workspace likely already know what benefits it offers. For newcomers to the technology and anyone considering a mechanical keyboard for their desktop setup, let's take a look at some of the reasons enthusiasts have already made the leap.