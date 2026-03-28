Studies Show That Ergonomic Keyboards Might Actually Be Misleading

The digital age has had a clear and undeniable impact on the nature of work. According to a study published in the International Journal of Occupational Safety and Ergonomics, the vast majority of office workers spend more than four hours a day using computers. This type of sedentary workday can pose health risks. It's no secret that sitting in front of a computer all day can promote everything from eye strain to heart disease.

Spending a large chunk of your workday typing can also lead to typing-related discomfort or injuries. While jobs that require typing might not seem like the kind of professions that involve high injury risk, Alan Hedge, director of Cornell University's Human Factors and Ergonomics Laboratory, explained to The Seattle Times that the amount of typing an office worker may have to do in a typical week can add up in a big way. Hedge specifically pointed out that someone typing at an average speed for seven hours a day will, over the course of a five-day work week, expose their fingers to pressure equaling more than 20 tons of force. That's not to mention the strain that typing and using a computer can put on your wrists and joints.

Some try to prevent discomfort and injury by opting for ergonomic keyboards. However, these efforts might be in vain, according to a study by the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences that indicates pricier ergonomic keyboards might not deliver the promised results.