Your Laptop Could Be Sitting At A Dangerous Height - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When shopping for computers, laptops offer a lot to like. There are plenty of options to choose from, like the 10 laptops that impressed Consumer Reports. And best of all, these portable computers come with integrated screens and keyboards, so you can place them almost anywhere. Unless that placement starts causing you physical pain, of course. Like with desktop computer monitor mistakes that can ruin your posture, ergonomics should be the key deciding factor for positioning your laptop.

When possible, setup your laptop so its screen is directly in front of your eyes. Too high or too low, and staring at the screen for long periods of time can strain your neck and shoulders, leading to musculoskeletal disorders such as chronic back pain. Even once you find the right height for your laptop screen, however, you still need to account for the keyboard.

As laptop keyboards are attached to the case, their orientation relative to you changes when the computer is moved. It's no secret that working on a computer for extended periods of time can lead to carpal tunnel syndrome, and while you can mitigate the condition by placing a keyboard at waist level, doing so on a laptop repositions the screen to a location that is bad for your back.