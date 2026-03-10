Your Laptop Could Be Sitting At A Dangerous Height - Here's Why
When shopping for computers, laptops offer a lot to like. There are plenty of options to choose from, like the 10 laptops that impressed Consumer Reports. And best of all, these portable computers come with integrated screens and keyboards, so you can place them almost anywhere. Unless that placement starts causing you physical pain, of course. Like with desktop computer monitor mistakes that can ruin your posture, ergonomics should be the key deciding factor for positioning your laptop.
When possible, setup your laptop so its screen is directly in front of your eyes. Too high or too low, and staring at the screen for long periods of time can strain your neck and shoulders, leading to musculoskeletal disorders such as chronic back pain. Even once you find the right height for your laptop screen, however, you still need to account for the keyboard.
As laptop keyboards are attached to the case, their orientation relative to you changes when the computer is moved. It's no secret that working on a computer for extended periods of time can lead to carpal tunnel syndrome, and while you can mitigate the condition by placing a keyboard at waist level, doing so on a laptop repositions the screen to a location that is bad for your back.
How to prevent pain while using a laptop
Given all this information, using a laptop may sound like a bad idea. You seemingly only have a choice between a position that invites back pain or exacerbates carpal tunnel. Fortunately, many laptops include HDMI and USB ports, as well as Bluetooth functionality — all of which are useful for modifying your work setup. If you follow the Mayo Clinic's approach to the ideal seated workstation posture, you can create an ergonomically-friendly layout.
Some models, such as the Microsoft Surface Pro, have detachable keyboards, so you can place both halves in the proper ergonomic positions. But what if you own a laptop that can't be split in half? You can achieve the same effect by upgrading your laptop with cool gadgets like an external mouse and keyboard. If you place the laptop's screen at eye level, you can then set the mouse and keyboard at waist level to limit the potential for carpal tunnel.
If you would prefer use the laptop's keyboard, a second monitor located up at eye level is an alternative way to avoid keeping your laptop at a dangerous height. Using computers for extended periods can lead to problems that go beyond aches and pains — staring at a screen for too long can lead to blurred vision, dry eyes, and headaches, for example. However, If you place your laptop at the right height, you should be able to avoid some of these issues.