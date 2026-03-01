5 Cool Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Old Laptop

Old laptops often overheat while running resource-intensive tasks, and sometimes even during basic use, causing the system slow down. In most cases, this is due to clogged airflow vents or to computer fans running at low speed. And when a laptop overheats, the system automatically throttles performance to bring temperatures back to safe operating levels. Apart from that, higher system temperatures can damage internal components like the CPU, GPU, and motherboard.

One of the most cost-effective options to minimize overheating on any old laptop is to get a cooling pad. You will easily find one in the $15-50 range. A cooling pad basically blows air under the laptop, effectively dissipating heat and keeping the temperature under control. A basic cooling pad comprises a sturdy stand with 2-3 built-in fans, while slightly expensive models feature more fans and even RGB lighting.

If you need the cooling pad for home use, a basic one should suffice. You don't need anything fancy unless you have a gaming setup. Before you get one, make sure it has multiple fans (or one large one) spread out across the surface, and that they are high-speed. In case you travel a lot, look for more portable models. I have been using one for the last 3 years and have rarely had overheating issues. Before you use a cooling pad, make sure to clean dust from the laptop's fans and vents.