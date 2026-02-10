4 Reasons Why You Should Be Using A Laptop Cooling Pad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A laptop cooling pad may not be the most exciting accessory you can purchase for your go-anywhere PC, but it might finally solve that awful lag you've been experiencing. When your computer is powered on, internal components like the CPU and GPU are the life force of your machine. The more tasks your laptop has to do, the harder the processor and graphics card have to work, resulting in more heat output.

The hotter your laptop becomes, the less efficiently it will perform. Computer-generated heat may also cause certain components to age and fail faster. Sure, your laptop might have built-in fans, but those can only do so much. Fortunately, a laptop cooling pad like one from Teknek is a quick remedy for all that thermal energy your PC doesn't know what to do with.

The best pads provide increased airflow using fans and other thermal reduction materials, and you usually won't pay more than $100 for a top-tier cooling pad. Pretty much any laptop owner will benefit from owning a cooling pad, but there are four specific use cases when a laptop cooling pad should be a must.