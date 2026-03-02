5 Of The Best Keyboards To Pair With Your Steam Deck
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Steam Deck is an incredible piece of technology and is chock-full of all sorts of hidden features. Being able to take your favorite game on the go or play that AAA title at home on a television, the Steam Deck opens up a lot of gaming possibilities. But Valve's portable console offers a lot more for those who want to take advantage of its deep capabilities.
Because the Steam Deck is essentially a PC in portable form, you can use those basic PC components to improve your gaming experience, no matter where you might be. And while there exist a number of great controller options for the Steam Deck, adding a keyboard to your gaming setup can enhance so many PC titles that play better with the peripheral. Think strategy games and MMOs that thrive on PC thanks to custom keyboard shortcuts and macros.
Adding a good keyboard to your Steam Deck accessories can level up your experience, but the trick is to find something that can still be taken with you on the go. We searched Amazon for a number of highly regarded keyboards that keep portability in mind, while still offering everything you'd want in a good gaming keyboard.
EPOMAKER Luma40 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard
A 40% keyboard is the smallest functional keyboard that you can get. It's the most barebones typing experience that has removed every key that isn't actively used on a regular basis. That means no number keys or function row, no special key cluster, and they even lack many of the non-letter keys used on most keyboards. Its size means it relies on function commands to get the more standard features of larger keyboards.
The EPOMAKER Luma40 is the perfect example of this, being a low profile 40% mechanical keyboard that strips almost everything away. The benefits for Steam Deck users are that this keyboard is incredibly portable while still providing a good typing experience thanks to its ortholinear layout. This means the keys are laid out in a grid, unlike the staggered and larger spacing of a traditional keyboard.
Featuring ultra-slim aluminium, the entire keyboard weighs under a pound, making the EPOMAKER Luma40 one of the smallest mechanical keyboards that you can get. It also features RGB backlighting, Kailh White Rain linear switches, and low-profile transparent keycaps. The included lanyard also makes carrying it a breeze and goes to show just how small and light this keyboard really is.
RK ROYAL KLUDGE F68 Foldable
A 40% keyboard is nice, but it might not work well for everyone. The ortholinear layout can take some getting used to, and lacking specific keys can hinder the typing experience, especially if you sometimes use your Steam Deck like a normal computer. This is why the ROYAL KLUDGE F68 is such an interesting keyboard to pair with a Steam Deck.
Royal Kludge has managed to take a more standard 60% keyboard and somehow made it foldable. The first of its generation, the F68 is the first foldable Bluetooth keyboard that features mechanical switches, making it feel more natural and solid when compared to portable membrane keyboards. It folds hot-dog style and even includes a magnetized kickstand that, while it can't hold a Steam Deck, is perfect for a smartphone or tablet.
The F68 can connect up to three devices at once, making switching between your Steam Deck, laptop, and phone a breeze. It also comes in two switch varieties, either with quieter brown mechanical switches or the more clicky red mechanical switches. If you are looking for a more full-sized keyboard experience without taking up much space, the F68 from Royal Kludge might make for the perfect Steam Deck companion.
Redragon K585 PRO Wireless One-Handed Mechanical Keyboard
If you are looking for portability and only care about the gaming aspect of a keyboard, the Redragon K585 PRO might be the perfect Steam Deck gaming companion. The one-handed design is perfect for FPS and macro-heavy games, giving you 42 keys from the left side of a keyboard. It also features seven outer programmable macro keys that you can set for your preferred titles.
The K585 is perfect for gamers, just don't expect to be getting traditional work done using it. But this sacrifice means you do get full-sized keys for a more accurate feeling keyboard when having it paired to a Steam Deck. It's also got a detachable wrist wrest for added comfort, is hot-swappable, comes with multiple connection modes, and even features extra game keys for customization.
You can set macros on the fly through the assignable macro keys along the top, and because the K585 is essentially a half keyboard, you get a partial row of function keys for added usability. Amazon reviews love it for FPS gaming, making the genre more enjoyable when away from a computer, but some noted having some wireless connection issues at a distance. Thankfully, there is a wired version for those looking for a more lag-free experience.
BOYI TD31Pro Mechanical Mini Keyboard
One of the most interesting keyboards on this list, the BOYI TD31Pro Mechanical Numpad is designed for work environments, but is also a solid stealth gaming macro keyboard. This 30-key numeric keypad is small and portable but comes with some big features. It hosts a customizable TFT display screen for an added bit of cool factor, and even has a metal clicking spinner knob, adding a number of gaming possibilities.
Unlike the Redragon K585, which is really targeting gamers, the BOYI TD31Pro offers more in terms of value if you want to do more. While not specifically for gaming, it provides a lot for gamers on the go with a dedicated arrow key layout, hot-swappable Jadeite green switches, fully programmable buttons, and over 19 RGB light settings. Its small form factor also makes it pretty portable, which is something perfect for Steam Deck owners.
If the games you play rely heavily on macros and you don't want the size of a full keyboard, then the TD31Pro is definitely something to look into. The best part is that it works great when using either hand. It also thrives in traditional work environments like accounting, editing, and more, making it one of the most versatile keyboards on this list.
ProtoArc XK04 Foldable Compact Keyboard
The one advantage of having a Steam Deck is the portability factor of the experience. You can toss it in a bag and be gaming nearly anywhere. So, the idea of bringing along a keyboard might give many pause because it takes away from said portability. The more you have to carry, the less convenient the experience becomes.
Even the smallest keyboard featured here takes up a fair amount of space when not in use, meaning you can't simply keep it in your pocket or in an average Steam Deck's case. That's where the ProtoArc XK04 Foldable Compact Keyboard stands above the rest. This small travel keyboard is pocket-sized and folds in half when not in use for easy carrying. The PU leather cover provides some styling while also serving to keep the keyboard stable when open.
And with the XK04 coming in at only 7.8 ounces, it's light enough to disappear in your pocket or bag when not in use. It's also excellent for Steam Deck and portable gaming, with many owners saying they purchased this keyboard to easily jump between work and play. And if you're looking for more cool tech for your handheld, you should check out these 5 Steam Deck accessories you can get for less than $50.
How we choose these keyboards
When choosing the keyboards for this list, we scoured Amazon for a number of highly rated keyboards that users have taken advantage of for both work and play. We put a focus on keyboards that provide added functionality to gamers using a Steam Deck. We also made it a point to focus on affordable keyboards, with no featured item being over $100, ensuring you won't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a better gaming experience.
Each featured keyboard holds a high user review on Amazon. We also searched through dozens of public user reviews in order to get a better idea of the firsthand experience users had with each keyboard. And lastly, we tried to feature a wide range of keyboards, some of which the casual user may not have even known existed.