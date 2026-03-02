5 Of The Best Keyboards To Pair With Your Steam Deck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Steam Deck is an incredible piece of technology and is chock-full of all sorts of hidden features. Being able to take your favorite game on the go or play that AAA title at home on a television, the Steam Deck opens up a lot of gaming possibilities. But Valve's portable console offers a lot more for those who want to take advantage of its deep capabilities.

Because the Steam Deck is essentially a PC in portable form, you can use those basic PC components to improve your gaming experience, no matter where you might be. And while there exist a number of great controller options for the Steam Deck, adding a keyboard to your gaming setup can enhance so many PC titles that play better with the peripheral. Think strategy games and MMOs that thrive on PC thanks to custom keyboard shortcuts and macros.

Adding a good keyboard to your Steam Deck accessories can level up your experience, but the trick is to find something that can still be taken with you on the go. We searched Amazon for a number of highly regarded keyboards that keep portability in mind, while still offering everything you'd want in a good gaming keyboard.