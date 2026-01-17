5 Hidden Features Every Steam Deck User Needs To Know

Since a Steam Deck pulls games from your virtual Steam library, you need to go through the download and install process before you can actually play them. In all likelihood, this means you'll queue up a download and go do something else for a bit while your Steam Deck does its business. However, this process can take a while, especially for larger games, and leaving the screen on for prolonged periods may increase your risk of unsightly burn-in. Luckily, there's a way to circumvent this and protect your OLED screen from burn-in; all it requires is desktop mode.

The Steam Deck has two modes, desktop and Deck UI. It's normally in the latter, as this mode is meant to quickly get you into your games and related utilities. You can switch to desktop mode by pressing the Steam button, selecting Power, and Switch to Desktop. You can still access your Steam library and install games, but here's the clincher: as Reddit users can attest, when you start a download and leave it idle in desktop mode, the screen will eventually turn off, but the download will keep going. In this way, you can let these lengthy installation processes run their course without worrying about wearing out that OLED display.