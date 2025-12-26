5 Essential Steam Deck Apps You Should Be Using In 2026

The Steam Deck offers a fairly straightforward UI, and while you can sideload apps and games to launch from your Steam library, there are easier ways to go about keeping everything in one place.

The Heroic Games Launcher is one of the top choices to corral your multi-store library of games. Not only is the app open source (just like the rest of the software built into the Steam Deck), but it also supports software from a multitude of stores. From Steam, to GOG, to Epic, to Amazon Prime Games, the Heroic Games Launcher supports them all.

It's handy to use a third-party launcher like Heroic to gather everything in one place, but it's also the perfect launcher to gather the free games you've been collecting from the likes of Epic and Amazon. Both companies offer freebies every month, and many gamers often leave those freebies unused. This no longer needs to be the case with the Heroic Games Launcher: It's the perfect excuse to stop sitting on your backlog and get gaming, with the help of a launcher that supports all of the major PC gaming stores and puts all your games in the same place.