This Classic MTV Animated Sci-Fi Series Killed Its Titular Character Over And Over Again

Long before Cartoon Network unveiled its Adult Swim lineup of mature-themed cartoon programming in 2001, MTV gave audiences its own selection of adult cartoons in a showcase known as "Liquid Television." Launched June 1, 1991, the series was a variety program of sorts that aired strange animations and bizarre segments. It's where the show "Beavis and Butthead" got its start in 1992, but the showcase also brought about a dystopian cyberpunk series known as "Aeon Flux" that constantly killed its main character.

You may be familiar with the 2005 live-action movie of the same name starring Charlize Theron, but the original animated series ran from 1991 to 1995 and was created by writer Peter Chung, who was also a character designer for Nickelodeon's "Rugrats." "Aeon Flux" is weird, avant-garde, and also great for those who love bleak sci-fi. Like a certain animated adult sci-fi movie that deserved more attention, we can tell you where "Aeon Flux" is streaming, but be sure to put it on after the kids are in bed.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a 90% Tomatometer rating and an 83% Popcornmeter rating, with critic Sonia Saraiya stating for Vanity Fair about Season 3 that "It's unsettling, nasty, fluidly drawn, and deliberately unsatisfying, with an attention to thematics that was way ahead of most other animated shows of the era." Like the animated sci-fi movie starring Keanu Reeves and Robert Downey Jr., "Aeon Flux" was something completely different.