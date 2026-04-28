Roku Is Finally Adding Cloud DVR With The Latest Update

On top of the things you need to know about buying a Roku streaming stick, you should also know that the way Roku customers control certain content is about to get an upgrade. Along with Roku adding a new method for subscribing to a premium streaming service, the company is also delivering a new cloud DVR feature that's soon to expand to other services. Roku users can now subscribe to NBCUniversal's Peacock Premium Plus directly through their Roku accounts.

Peacock is joining a list of other streaming services that have this option, but it's also arriving with new cloud DVR-style controls previously unavailable on the platform. Users will be able to control live streaming content through the new feature. Roku users will be able to purchase a Peacock Premium Plus subscription for either $16.99 a month or $169.99 per year, which is the same price as buying the service outright.

Note that you will need a subscription through Roku to access the new DVR features. Signing up for a streaming service directly through Roku is pretty straightforward, though you should also be aware that a Roku TV change may also block your favorite local channels. It's also worth noting that even though Premium Plus swears that it provides a no-ad experience, keep in mind there are some exceptions, primarily with certain channels, sporting events, movies, and shows.