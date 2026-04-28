Roku Is Finally Adding Cloud DVR With The Latest Update
On top of the things you need to know about buying a Roku streaming stick, you should also know that the way Roku customers control certain content is about to get an upgrade. Along with Roku adding a new method for subscribing to a premium streaming service, the company is also delivering a new cloud DVR feature that's soon to expand to other services. Roku users can now subscribe to NBCUniversal's Peacock Premium Plus directly through their Roku accounts.
Peacock is joining a list of other streaming services that have this option, but it's also arriving with new cloud DVR-style controls previously unavailable on the platform. Users will be able to control live streaming content through the new feature. Roku users will be able to purchase a Peacock Premium Plus subscription for either $16.99 a month or $169.99 per year, which is the same price as buying the service outright.
Note that you will need a subscription through Roku to access the new DVR features. Signing up for a streaming service directly through Roku is pretty straightforward, though you should also be aware that a Roku TV change may also block your favorite local channels. It's also worth noting that even though Premium Plus swears that it provides a no-ad experience, keep in mind there are some exceptions, primarily with certain channels, sporting events, movies, and shows.
Roku adds new DVR-style feature for new streaming subscription
Roku announced in a press release that users will now be able to sign up for a Peacock Premium Plus subscription directly through their Roku account. Customers have been able to sign up for other streaming services directly through Roku prior to this, including Sling TV and Disney+, though it may not be something you always want to do. Along with this news, Roku is also delivering new features.
For the first time on the Roku platform, users will be able to pause live content directly on Peacock, and they'll have the chance to replay live content while streaming, which includes various sports events like NBA and MLB games. While these new Cloud DVR features are a first for a streaming service on Roku, the company is promising that more will be arriving "later this year." The agreement is part of a five-year partnership between Roku and NBCUniversal, which also includes distribution of the NBCU FAST channel and Peacock app.
"With Premium Subscriptions, our goal is simple: to make it easier for viewers to discover and watch the content they love without keeping track of multiple apps and logins," says President of Subscriptions, Partnerships & Corporate Development at Roku Gil Fuchsberg. If you want to sign up for a premium subscription through Roku, just remember to have a payment method attached to your account. Then, just download the app you're looking for, and your Roku will guide you through the rest.