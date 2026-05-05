Why There's Simply No Need To Build Your Own Computer Anymore

When prices were sensible, building a PC was one of the key skills every user should get accustomed to, but now it's far too expensive. Looking at pricing trends on PCPartPicker, the costs of submitted completed builds in the mid-tier to high-tier ranges are prohibitively high. The trends also show that prices have risen and now settled at these peak levels. It's never been easier to put parts together into a gaming PC, but it's never been harder or more expensive to acquire those pieces.

Prebuilt PCs might not always be the top in terms of quality, but they can be the perfect jumping-off point for some budding builders, especially those who want to upgrade their PC into a gaming setup. Just because they've come prebuilt doesn't mean you can't begin tinkering with the inner guts to get it where you like. With so many options out there, what gaming PC should you go for? Aside from avoiding brands like iBuyPower and Cyberpower, which tend to ship PCs with cooling problems or even general build issues like poor cable management, also be cautious of of deals that look too good to be true that may be hiding outdated or underpowered hardware to cut down on costs.