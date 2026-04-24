The 5 Cheapest Upgrades To Turn Your PC Into A Gaming Setup

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Even in the midst of a memory chip shortage thanks to the ready-to-burst AI bubble, it's still possible to turn a regular off-the-shelf PC into a gaming rig. For those on a budget, RGB lighting and high-end components aren't necessary to comb through a Steam game backlog. Just make a gaming PC with old and new parts instead. By targeting the specific parts that hold the system back, such as the processor or storage, you can get hands-on with customization and performance tweaks without falling into money pits and overspending on prebuilt gaming PCs.

These are targeted and affordable gaming PC upgrades that pump performance into that old family PC while keeping a budget under wraps. Taking a DIY approach to upgrading an out-of-date PC doesn't just give users the freedom to pick their own inexpensive parts, but it also saves money on paying someone else to have all the fun of putting a new gaming rig together while doing it their own way. The following cheap PC upgrades aren't throwaway components; they're solid upgrades that don't cost the earth or light up your gaming desk. They're worthwhile additions to turn a PC into an affordable Steam machine that breathes new life into older hardware.