5 PC Upgrades You Can Actually Afford

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Upgrading a PC, gaming or otherwise, is a struggle when it comes to keeping costs low. The world of memory, GPUs, and storage is under massive stress on the consumer front, thanks to AI data centers causing an international chip shortage. It's a safer bet at the moment to upgrade existing components rather than going for a new build altogether, as the inflation caused by an ever-expanding AI bubble isn't going to burst anytime soon, and it's a good idea to weather the storm. There are inexpensive solutions available for issues such as thermal throttling, poor audio clarity, and dipping frame rates in newer games, so don't worry about parting with four-figure payouts just yet. Every PC upgrade on this list is priced under $100 and targets specific bottlenecks or cosmetic upgrades that a tight budget can work with.

There are PC upgrades available that make a tangible difference in performance and aesthetics without the marketing hype or high price tags. From offloading frame generation to a secondary legacy GPU to utilizing liquid cooling and thick 38 mm radiators for better CPU thermal management, these choices allow users to bypass cloud subscriptions and "gaming tax" on high-end components. Investing in a solid sound card or high-capacity external drives with 256-bit hardware encryption, users can get the upgrades they're looking for by thinking outside the box.