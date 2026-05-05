This Free App Can Duplicate Anything You Own With A 3D Printer

With a 3D printer, you can create innumerable objects from the comfort of your own home, including useful tools, pieces of art, replacement parts, and much more. With new 3D printing methods being developed, the 3D printing process is becoming quicker and more accessible than ever before, and there are even apps that can help you turn real objects into 3D models that are suitable for printing. One such app is called Polycam.

Polycam can turn most everyday objects into printable models using nothing more than your phone's camera. It can also leverage your phone's light detection and ranging (LiDAR) scanner — which uses lasers to measure distances between objects — to create 3D representations of the spaces around you. With the app's free photogrammetry tool, you can photograph or film interiors and objects to convert them to 3D models. Once your uploads are complete, the app processes them to identify common points and generate a 3D mesh accordingly. Additionally, Polycam offers a vast, free library of printable scanned assets.

There are several use cases for Polycam. For instance, you could scan a broken plastic component from a tool or appliance, adjust the mesh using free software like Blender or Meshmixer to restore it to the object's original form, then print a replacement. For tabletop enthusiasts and hobbyists, you could scan small terrain features like trees or ruins, then print duplicates at whatever scale you desire. If you're thinking about buying a 3D printer (or already have one), Polycam would make for a great companion app by opening up a number of new 3D printer project possibilities.