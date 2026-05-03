Did The TOOR Key Lockbox & App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 8
Looking for a new home can be a huge process and stressor for buyers, sellers, and real estate agents. From listing, staging the house, meeting with an agent, and showing it, it's a time-consuming endeavor for everyone involved. One entrepreneur and real estate agent himself sought to make the whole thing a bit easier on Season 8 Episode 8 of "Shark Tank."
The TOOR Lockbox started on Kickstarter before appearing on "Shark Tank." It got a deal on the show, with two Sharks interested in the product. However, as it does happen from time to time, the offer doesn't appear to have officially closed. While the Sharks did get excited about the idea, and it shipped through Kickstarter, it is no longer available.
The TOOR Lockbox and app were designed to make home buying simpler. The lockbox acted as a container for keys that was placed on the front doorknob of a home. It worked by allowing potential buyers to view a home they were interested in without needing to set up time with a real estate agent. They booked a time on the app, arrived, used the app to open the lockbox, took the key, and began their tour. Once through, they returned the key and used the app to lock the box. In some ways, you might consider it a predecessor of the best smart locks you can buy today.
The details of the Shark Tank deal
Junior Desinor arrived on "Shark Tank" requesting $500,000 for 10% equity in TOOR Lockbox. He was honest that zero of the products had shipped at that point, but the associated Kickstarter had raised over $100,000, with a presale of 800 devices. The lockboxes were listed at $199 each and cost $50 to make. They'd be placed on doorknobs with the keys inside. Users would make an account on the TOOR app, include a form of ID, then be able to select a home to tour.
There were concerns from the Sharks, including Lori Greiner, who brought up that having someone tour your home without an agent could be uncomfortable for owners. Desinor stated that the app allows sellers to choose if they want an agent present during showings. TOOR Lockbox was designed to reduce the need for an on-site agent, therefore freeing up time for buyers and agents to see and show more homes.
In an Instagram story shared on Desinor's official channel, Shark Kevin O'Leary questioned what happens if the key is not returned. Desinor responded by saying the seller would get an alert in that case. With buyers having to provide a form of ID on the app, the seller would be aware of who last had the key. Of course, with digital locks, there can always be surprises ... like the smart lock mistake you won't notice until you're locked out of your own house. Even with those concerns, though, O'Lear and fellow Shark Barbara Corcoran eventually struck a deal that included $200,000 cash upfront plus a loan for $300,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in the company and 18% interest.
What happened to the TOOR Key Lockbox?
The TOOR Lockbox ended up shipping devices through Kickstarter. In 2018, two years after the "Shark Tank" episode aired, the products were boxed up and sent out to customers. An official post on January 19, 2018, on the Kickstarter's Updates page shares that delivery was just about to get underway, even showing pictures of the units next to the open shipping containers. However, Denisor's LinkedIn shows no mention of TOOR Lockbox, and his Instagram has not been updated since April 2025. The last posts don't include TOOR Lockbox at all.
The TOOR Lockboxes were sold on the website Touch of Modern for a time as well. Today, the site says the item is no longer available. The last time the owner of the Kickstarter logged in was Oct 18, 2023, and there is no readily available information that suggests the "Shark Tank" deal actually closed.
The technology would have allowed buyers, agents, and other users access to homes without the need to hand off the owner's keys, let alone hide them under a rock or the front porch mat. Today, digital doorknobs and locks, like these expert-tested smart locks, are available and use similar technology to allow access through your phone and apps. Maybe TOOR was just ahead of its time!