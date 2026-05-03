Did The TOOR Key Lockbox & App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 8

Looking for a new home can be a huge process and stressor for buyers, sellers, and real estate agents. From listing, staging the house, meeting with an agent, and showing it, it's a time-consuming endeavor for everyone involved. One entrepreneur and real estate agent himself sought to make the whole thing a bit easier on Season 8 Episode 8 of "Shark Tank."

The TOOR Lockbox started on Kickstarter before appearing on "Shark Tank." It got a deal on the show, with two Sharks interested in the product. However, as it does happen from time to time, the offer doesn't appear to have officially closed. While the Sharks did get excited about the idea, and it shipped through Kickstarter, it is no longer available.

The TOOR Lockbox and app were designed to make home buying simpler. The lockbox acted as a container for keys that was placed on the front doorknob of a home. It worked by allowing potential buyers to view a home they were interested in without needing to set up time with a real estate agent. They booked a time on the app, arrived, used the app to open the lockbox, took the key, and began their tour. Once through, they returned the key and used the app to lock the box. In some ways, you might consider it a predecessor of the best smart locks you can buy today.