The Smart Lock Mistake You Won't Notice Until You're Locked Out Of Your Own House

Investing in a smart lock is one of the best things you can do for your house or apartment. Many of these devices can be installed in just minutes, and once it's connected to Wi-Fi, you'll be able to control and monitor your lock remotely. But one of the best features that more and more smart locks are adding can quickly become a nightmare when it doesn't work: geofencing.

Geofencing is a tracking feature that uses GPS signals to determine where a geofence-enabled device is located. Your smart lock's companion app, which you installed on your phone or tablet, is the software used to track your mobile device's whereabouts. Once you're "out of range," geofencing should automatically engage your lock's deadbolt if it wasn't locked. The feature also works in reverse, which is convenient when you're returning home with a bunch of groceries; once you're "in range" of your smart lock, it should auto-unlock the door for you.

On paper and in practice, geofencing is meant to be helpful. But GPS technology isn't foolproof, and it doesn't take much in the way of signal interference to prevent the feature from working correctly. This can lead to unplanned locks and unlocks when you least expect them, which is why it's important to have a handful of smart lock failsafes you can rely on.