What Those Four Colored Dots On A Samsung TV Remote Are For

Samsung has one of the best TV remotes in the industry thanks to an exciting charging feature. Some manufacturers add as many buttons as possible, and the user experience is just terrible, while Samsung has been very straightforward about its remotes for over a decade now. With a minimalist design, it's an easier remote to use. If you have one, you'll have noticed that your remote has four colored dots, but you probably never used them. These buttons have been the standard for decades to navigate Teletext or interactive Red Button services on live TV. While many users rarely interact with them directly on the main smart interface, they still serve a purpose.

These four colored dots are customizable, and their function can change depending on what you're doing on your TV. For example, if you have a specific app open, you could use them for searching, sorting, and so on. It depends on how the app has been designed. If you're watching live TV streaming, then some of those buttons can be used for teletext, subtitles, or channel info. Or if you're using your TV with an external device, like a Blu-ray player, it can open menus or set-top box shortcuts.