Here's How Often You Should Be Cleaning Your Smart Ring
Fitness and sleep trackers are all the rage, especially rings. They can't do as much as smart watches, but what they do, they often do better. If you own a smart ring, you probably wear something like an Oura Ring 4 or alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Of course, you need to keep these items clean if you want any form of accuracy, and you must do so regularly.
If you own a Galaxy Ring, Samsung recommends cleaning the device, specifically the sensors on the inside, at least once a week to remove debris that could block the full functionality. Oura echoes this sentiment, as the device functions much the same way as the Galaxy Ring. It's probably a good idea to follow this schedule regardless of your smart ring's manufacturer.
While the internal sensors should be your primary concern, you should also take steps to keep the external surface clean. Stick to a similar cleaning schedule for the outer surface (might as well clean the whole device while you're wiping down the sensors), but if you follow a few simple steps, you will have less to clean. For instance, to avoid scuffs, Oura recommends wearing its rings on your non-dominant hand and not wearing other rings next to them. Also, while you're at it, avoid exposure to cosmetics, antibacterial sprays, insecticides, and detergents while wearing a smart ring, as those can damage the gadget and build up on surfaces. Finally, remove the ring before getting your hands wet to prevent skin irritation and avoid exposing the ring to excess moisture.
How to clean your Smart Ring
Since smart rings are electronic devices, you must clean them in a specific way. If you don't, you risk damaging the product, which is arguably worse than some dust and grime blocking the blood oxygen level sensors.
In order to clean a smart ring, Samsung recommends wiping it down with a soft cloth or rinsing it with soap-free detergent. Again, Oura's instructions mirror this recommendation but clarify that the inside of your t-shirt can also work in a pinch, and that mild dish soap can properly clean the sensors. If you use soap, you need to dry the smart ring thoroughly, not just for the device's sake but for yours — leftover soap and detergents on the ring can also lead to skin irritation. It is also important to clean the ring with a soap-free detergent and a cloth if you get any sunscreen or insecticides on it for the same reason.
Since a smart ring also technically counts as jewelry, you might be tempted to polish it with a dish soap and a slightly abrasive cleaning implement — or to chuck it in an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner. That would be a bad move — don't do it! Ultrasonic waves, abrasive materials, and even compressed air can damage smart rings. Instead, only use buffing and polishing products that the manufacturers provide. For instance, if you own an Oura Ring 4 Ceramic, polish out scuffs with the purple side of the included polishing pad. Do not use this pad with the Oura Ring 4 Titanium variant, though. If you do, you could damage the device since the pad is made to clean ceramic surfaces and may scratch metal.