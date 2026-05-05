Here's How Often You Should Be Cleaning Your Smart Ring

Fitness and sleep trackers are all the rage, especially rings. They can't do as much as smart watches, but what they do, they often do better. If you own a smart ring, you probably wear something like an Oura Ring 4 or alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Of course, you need to keep these items clean if you want any form of accuracy, and you must do so regularly.

If you own a Galaxy Ring, Samsung recommends cleaning the device, specifically the sensors on the inside, at least once a week to remove debris that could block the full functionality. Oura echoes this sentiment, as the device functions much the same way as the Galaxy Ring. It's probably a good idea to follow this schedule regardless of your smart ring's manufacturer.

While the internal sensors should be your primary concern, you should also take steps to keep the external surface clean. Stick to a similar cleaning schedule for the outer surface (might as well clean the whole device while you're wiping down the sensors), but if you follow a few simple steps, you will have less to clean. For instance, to avoid scuffs, Oura recommends wearing its rings on your non-dominant hand and not wearing other rings next to them. Also, while you're at it, avoid exposure to cosmetics, antibacterial sprays, insecticides, and detergents while wearing a smart ring, as those can damage the gadget and build up on surfaces. Finally, remove the ring before getting your hands wet to prevent skin irritation and avoid exposing the ring to excess moisture.