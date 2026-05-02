Stephen King's First Cameo Role Was In A Little-Seen George Romero Movie

Stephen King only appears in "Knightriders" for a few seconds as one of the spectators — a gross man eating voraciously and uttering lines at the same time while big chunks of food and crumbs are falling out of his mouth — watching Billy's troupe joust. His brief performance is pitch-perfect as the type of fool he often describes in his novels with the same accuracy. It's really just a fun moment that Romero likely included in the movie because the two were great friends. Perhaps that's why this became sort of a thing between them in the years to come.

Just a year after "Knightriders," Romero directed the classic horror anthology "Creepshow" (written by King), and cast the author in his one and only leading role as Jordy Verrill in the segment, "The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill." In the 1987 sequel, "Creepshow 2," King returned for a short cameo in "The Hitchhiker" segment, too. The two also collaborated in the "Tales From the Darkside" series, as well as its 1990 feature, "Tales From the Darkside: The Movie."

Yet their most significant work together might be the 1993 horror flick, "The Dark Half," that Romero adapted from King's 1989 novel of the same name, starring Timothy Hutton as a writer whose vicious and violent alter ego comes to life. In retrospect, it's funny that it all started with a young King eating as a bad-mannered schmuck in front of a camera.