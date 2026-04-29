Amazon Is Selling 2026's Powerful MacBook Air For $150 Off Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Being an Apple fan comes with its own rewards, but those who have supported the company long enough know that its products often carry a hefty price tag. Apple products are typically seen as premium, and we'll leave the debate over whether the high price tag is worth it to another day. However, we do want to look at the fact that Amazon has a rather solid offer on one of Apple's most recent MacBook models.
Seeing release back in March, the 2026 13-inch M5 MacBook Air is currently available on Amazon with a sizable discount. Along with a reduced price on a specific model, the nice thing about this offer is that it also applies to a few upgraded models as well. Considering how the tech world is moving these days, it's a good idea not to wait on upgrading your MacBook, and this offer may be the perfect excuse to do so.
With a lightweight design, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and more, the MacBook Air can be a good middle ground for those who don't want to spend big on a MacBook Pro. However, since we are a bunch of tech geeks who dream about components and device specs in our sleep, we also know of some budget laptops that are more powerful than the latest MacBook Air.
Save 14% on the M5 MacBook Air through Amazon
Amazon is currently offering the 2026 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for significantly less than its typical $1,099 price tag, but you do have some options. This deal applies to all available color options, including Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight. While we're focusing on the 16GB of RAM model with 512GB of storage, there are also discounts on the 1TB storage model and the 24GB of RAM with 1TB of storage option.
Getting into the nitty-gritty of this machine, the 2026 MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and promises 18 hours of battery life. With a focus on Apple Intelligence, the company's proprietary AI, the M5 chipset features 3-nanometer technology and a 10-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine for media. Additionally, the 10-core CPU has six efficiency cores and up to four performance cores.
While you can read more about the 2026 MacBook Air in our hands-on review, Apple's latest laptop has a 4.7-star rating across 199 reviews. Folks give the Amazon Choice item high marks for its performance, while also praising its lightweight design and battery life. While 94% of customers rate this Mac 4 stars or higher, some reviews mention issues during setup. Nonetheless, Apple fans or anyone in need of a new laptop should definitely take a look at this offer.