Amazon Is Selling 2026's Powerful MacBook Air For $150 Off Right Now

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Being an Apple fan comes with its own rewards, but those who have supported the company long enough know that its products often carry a hefty price tag. Apple products are typically seen as premium, and we'll leave the debate over whether the high price tag is worth it to another day. However, we do want to look at the fact that Amazon has a rather solid offer on one of Apple's most recent MacBook models.

Seeing release back in March, the 2026 13-inch M5 MacBook Air is currently available on Amazon with a sizable discount. Along with a reduced price on a specific model, the nice thing about this offer is that it also applies to a few upgraded models as well. Considering how the tech world is moving these days, it's a good idea not to wait on upgrading your MacBook, and this offer may be the perfect excuse to do so.

With a lightweight design, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and more, the MacBook Air can be a good middle ground for those who don't want to spend big on a MacBook Pro. However, since we are a bunch of tech geeks who dream about components and device specs in our sleep, we also know of some budget laptops that are more powerful than the latest MacBook Air.