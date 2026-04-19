Don't Wait To Upgrade Your MacBook In 2026 - Here's Why

In March 2026, Apple revealed its budget-friendly MacBook Neo laptop alongside new M5-powered MacBook Air and M5 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models. The Neo is the cheapest MacBook ever sold by the company, while the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are simply refreshes of Apple's existing lineup, promising performance upgrades over the previous generation models. Apple touts a 4x performance boost in AI tasks on both the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro over the previous generation. Thanks to these releases, if you have a MacBook and have been planning to upgrade to a newer and better model in 2026, you have plenty of options to pick from.

However, if you were planning to upgrade your MacBook later in the year, you should definitely reconsider that idea. In case you didn't know, the current AI-driven memory shortage is having negative effects on the consumer technology sector, with prices of different everyday items that use memory, such as laptops, consoles, and smartphones, expected to surge as a result. While certain companies have jacked up the price of their existing products, such as Sony with its PS5 price bump, Apple has only raised the barrier to entry across its MacBook Air and Pro lineups.

If you want the new M5 MacBook Air, for instance, and have set aside a budget of $999 (the same price as the base M4 Air at launch), then you'll have to increase your budget by $100 since it now starts at $1,099. Whether the company follows in the footsteps of other manufacturers (like Sony, Samsung, and Nintendo) to increase the price of existing products is anyone's guess, but to be on the safe side, don't wait to upgrade your MacBook.