Not A Fan, Not AC: This Cheap Cooling System Works Without Using Electricity

Air conditioning is one of the biggest contributors to electricity consumption in U.S. homes and commercial buildings. It's not always possible to cut back on its use, either, especially in hot and humid climates. That leads to high costs during a time when temperatures are warmer, and electricity is becoming more expensive, which leads people to some bizarre ideas to cool their homes. But what if you could cool a space without using AC? Better yet, what if you could do it without using any electricity at all?

Scientists from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have discovered a method that does precisely that, using ammonium nitrate to empower efficient cooling. They're calling it Nescod (No Electricity and Sustainable Cooling on Demand), and it leverages the unique properties of ammonium nitrate, a common and abundantly available compound, often used for fertilizers. The key is how the compound undergoes endothermic dissolution – when dissolved in water, it absorbs heat from the surrounding environment. That process helps lower the ambient temperature.

During one experiment, researchers recorded a huge temperature drop, from 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) to 3.6 degrees Celsius (38 degrees Fahrenheit) in around 20 minutes. Since it's abundantly available, inexpensive, and requires no electricity, Nescod could revolutionize cooling the world over, especially in low-income areas or remote locations where reliable energy is a challenge. With many homes in hot regions living without AC, this technology could make comfortable climate controls way more accessible.